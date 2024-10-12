Washington Wizards Release Recent NBA 1st-Round Pick
Kira Lewis Jr. is coming off his fourth season in the NBA.
He finished the year with averages of 3.2 points and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 37.0% from the field in 28 games.
Over the offseason, the former Alabama star signed with the Washington Wizards.
However, he has now been waived.
Via Wizards PR: "Official: The Washington Wizards have waived G Kira Lewis Jr. and F Leaky Black."
Lewis Jr. was the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He has spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors.
His career averages are 5.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 131 games.
At just 23, Lewis Jr. is still an intriguing prospect that could end up drawing interest from other teams during the regular season.
Last year, he averaged 15.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 10 regular season G League games.
It's very likely that Lewis Jr. will start the 2024-25 season in the G League.
Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "The Wizards have waived Leaky Black and Kira Lewis Jr., per the team.
That means that all three camp invites (Black, Lewis Jr. and Nowell) have been waived."
As for the Wizards, they will play their first game of the regular season on October 24 when they host the Boston Celtics.