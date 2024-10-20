Washington Wizards Reportedly Attempted To Trade Recent NBA 10th Overall Pick
Johnny Davis is coming off his second season in the NBA.
The former Wisconsin star averaged 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 50 games (six starts).
On Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that the Wizards attempted to trade Davis (or Patrick Baldwin Jr.).
Via Smith: "The Wizards canvassed the league looking for a home for Patrick Baldwin Jr or Johnny Davis. The Wizards weren't willing to give up a draft pick to entice a team to take on either player. Thus, Washington waived Jared Butler to avoid taking on further dead salary on their books."
Since the Wizards were unable to move either player, they waived Jared Butler.
The three-year player finished last season with averages of 6.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via The Wizards on Saturday: "Official: We have requested waivers on Jared Butler."
Davis was the tenth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he has been unable to make any progress over his first two years.
Seeing such a recent top-ten pick on the trade block is rare.
The Wizards will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on Thursday evening when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Washington, D.C.
They are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.