Washington Wizards Reportedly Interested In Ex-Knicks Starter
Evan Fournier is coming off a season where he appeared in 32 games for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
The veteran guard finished the year with averages of 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 25.4% from the three-point range.
He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Thursday, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the Washington Wizards are a team with interest in signing Fournier (h/t HoopsHype).
Fournier was the 20th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics over 12 seasons.
As recently as the 2021-22 season, he was a starter for the Knicks who averaged 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 80 games.
Fournier would be an intriguing addition to Washington as a veteran in the locker room (and a capable scorer off the bench).
His career averages are 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 704 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 19 NBA playoff games.
The Wizards finished this past year with a 15-67 record, which had them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Confernece.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.