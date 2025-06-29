Washington Wizards Release 5-Year NBA Player
UPDATE: The Wizards officially waived Anthony Gill.
Anthony Gill has played all five seasons of his NBA career for the Washington Wizards.
This past year, Gill averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 51 games.
On Sunday, Michael Scotto of of HoopsHype reported that the Wizards will release Gill.
Via Scotto: "The Washington Wizards will waive Anthony Gill, league sources told @hoopshype. Gill had $2.55 million non-guaranteed salary deadline today. A return to Washington remains possible."
Gill has career averages of 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 230 games.
Via David Aldridge of The Athletic: "Wizards plan to waive veteran forward Anthony Gill, per sources. The 32-year-old vet would have had his $2.5M salary for 2025-26 guaranteed if Washington didn’t cut him today. Highly regarded both in the locker room & front office, but right now, roster spots are at a premium."
The Wizards finished the 2024-25 season as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-64 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Via Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network: "End of an era for the Wizards. Anthony Gill might be the most popular teammate of any athlete I’ve covered and one of genuinely nicest people I’ve met in basketball. Wrote about his impact and generosity in 2022:"
The Wizards last made the NBA playoffs in 2021.