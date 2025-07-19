Washington Wizards Reportedly Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Blake Wesley is coming off a season where he appeared in 58 games for the San Antonio Spurs.
The 22-year-old had averages of 3.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range.
This summer, Wesley was traded to the Washington Wizards.
Via The Washington Wizards (on July 9): "OFFICIAL: The Washington Wizards have acquired guards Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, as well as a 2026 second-round pick, from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kelly Olynyk."
That said, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Wesley will now be waived by the Wizards.
Via Scotto: "The Washington Wizards have waived Blake Wesley, league sources told @hoopshype. Wesley, the 25th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs in the Kelly Olynyk trade."
Wesley has career averages of 4.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 156 games.
He will be an intriguing free agent (due to his young age).
Scotto also added: "Update: Blake Wesley agreed to a buyout with the Wizards to allow the former Spurs first-round pick to become a free agent, sources told @hoopshype. Wesley, a strong perimeter defender, shot 37% on threes in the second half last season and expects to land in a new role elsewhere."
The Wizards finished the 2024-25 season as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-64 record.