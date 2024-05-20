Washington Wizards Reportedly The Favorites To Land Recent NBA 6th Overall Pick
The Washington Wizards are coming off an extremely disappointing season where they finished as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight straight season.
Over the offseason, the Wizards will be a team to watch, as they could look to improve the roster.
According to Bovada, they are the favorites to land Josh Giddey (if he is traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder).
Via NBACentral: "The Washington Wizards are the favorites to win the Josh Giddey sweepstakes, per @BovadaOfficial
Washington Wizards +450
Utah Jazz +500
New York Knicks +500
New Orleans Pelicans +600
Orlando Magic +700
Detroit Pistons +700
Miami Heat +800
Phoenix Suns +1000
Los Angeles Lakers +1600
Toronto Raptors +1600
San Antonio Spurs +1800
Portland Trailblazers +2200
Dallas Mavericks +2800
Cleveland Cavaliers +2800
Boston Celtics +4000"
Giddey would be an intriguing addition to the Wizards, because he is a young player (21) that is coming off a season where he averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 80 games.
He was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has played three seasons (all with Oklahoma City).
The Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference and beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
However, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).
Giddey only averaged 12.5 minutes of playing time during the series, so his future with the franchise will be a topic over the offseason.