Washington Wizards Send Message To Jordan Poole After Trade

The Wizards made a post for Jordan Poole after he was traded to the Pelicans.

Ben Stinar

Dec 22, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole watches a tribute to him on the big screen by his former team, the Golden State Warriors before the start of their game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards have been one of the most active teams in the trade market since the middle of the 2024-25 season.

On Sunday, the team officially announced that they had traded Jordan Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Via WashingtonWizards.com: "The Washington Wizards announced today they have acquired guard CJ McCollum, center/forward Kelly Olynyk, forward Cam Whitmore, and a second-round pick (2027 via Chicago) as part of the agreement to trade guard Jordan Poole, forward Saddiq Bey, and the draft rights to Micah Peavy, the 40thoverall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, to the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as two second-round draft picks to the Houston Rockets (2026 via Chicago and 2029 via Sacramento)."

Following the trade, the Wizards made a post to X for Poole.

Via The Washington Wizards: "Thank you for everything, JP 💙"

Poole had been one of the best young guards in the NBA when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors.

He struggled in his first year with the Wizards but had a big bounce-back season in 2024-25.

The 26-year-old averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.

He is now going to a Pelicans team that has two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson.

If the former Duke superstar is able to stay healthy, they will form a talented offensive duo.

Last season, the Wizards and Pelicans both missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.

