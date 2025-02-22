Washington Wizards Sign 6-Year NBA Player After Bucks Game
Jalen McDaniels most recently played in the NBA when he appeared in 50 games for the Toronto Raptors (last season).
He averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 34.4% from the field and 16.9% from the three-point range.
On Saturday, McDaniels signed a deal with the Washington Wizards.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The Washington Wizards are signing forward Jalen McDaniels to a 10-day contract, his agents Nima Namakian of Innovate Sports and Bill Duffy of WME Sports told ESPN. The 6-foot-9 forward has showcased shooting splits of 47-39-80 this season with Capital City in the G League."
McDaniels was the 52nd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of San Diego State.
He has also spent time Charlotte Hornets and Philadelhpia 76ers over five seasons.
His career averages are 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 248 games.
The Wizards most recently lost to the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) by a score of 104-101.
With the loss, they dropped to 9-46 in 55 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a five-game losing streak).
Following the Bucks, the Wizards will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
The franchise last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season when Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook were still on the roster.