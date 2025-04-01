Washington Wizards Star Jordan Poole Makes Bold Statement After Historic Night
On Monday evening, the Washington Wizards lost to the Miami Heat (at home) by a score of 120-94.
Despite the loss, Jordan Poole made Wizards history.
Via Bijan Todd of Monumental Sports Network: "With this three, Jordan Poole passes Bradley Beal (2016-17) for the most three pointers made in a single season in Wizards' franchise history (224)."
Poole finished his night with 35 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 10/17 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 29 minutes.
After the game, he was asked about the historic achievement.
Poole (h/t Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network): "Huge accomplishment. It was a goal at the beginning of the year. Really dope... A lot of hard work went into it. Credit to the coaching staff. Also, credit to my teammates for the opportunity to get up these looks, but also being able to play my position, which is a pretty big difference between this season and last season."
Poole is averaging 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 65 games.
He is in his second season playing for the Wizards (after four years with the Golden State Warriors).
Via PooleMuse: "Most 30+ foot 3PM this season —
Jordan Poole — 31 3PM (34.8%)
Trae Young — 27 3PM (22.7%)
Lamelo Ball — 25 3PM (30.5%)
Stephen Curry — 22 3PM (34.9%)"