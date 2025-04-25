Washington Wizards Star Jordan Poole Sends Out Viral Instagram Post
Jordan Poole is coming off his second season playing for the Washington Wizards.
While the team didn't have a good year, Poole rebounded a big way after his 2023-24 season.
On Thursday, Poole made a post to Instagram (with no caption) that had over 62,000 likes in nine hours.
Many people commented on Poole's post.
Corey Kispert: "Pictured: the fellas"
Mahmoud ‘Mak’ Issa: "The franchise"
@offthetop_barbershop: "Literally the District on his back 💪🏽"
Tarver Sports Cards: "Keep cooking bro! 🔥"
@babytron: "🏆"
Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Bilal Coulibaly, Ausar Thompson, Amen Thompson, Damion Lee, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Alex Sarr were among the NBA players to like Poole's post.
Poole finished the season with averages of 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Via @StatMamba: "Jordan Poole this season:
20.5 PPG
4.5 APG
3.5 3PM
59.1% TS
29.4 MPG
His 2nd season averaging 20+ PPG in under 30 MPG — the most in NBA history."
The Wizards finished as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-64 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2021 season (when Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook were still on the roster).
Poole was the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Michigan.
During the 2022 season, helped lead the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.