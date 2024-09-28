Washington Wizards Still Owe Jordan Poole A Lot Of Money
Jordan Poole is coming off his first season playing for the Washington Wizards.
The former Michigan star finished the year with averages of 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-poinit range in 78 games.
Poole is only 25 and had once been seen as one of the best young stars in the NBA when he was on the Golden State Warriors.
That said, he still has a lot of money left on his contract that will pay him $29.7 million for the 2024-25 season.
The Wizards owe him nearly $100 million over the next three years (he will become a free agent in the summer of 2027).
If Poole can return to the way that he played in Golden State, he would be worth the money left on the deal.
Last season was his first year in an expanded role and on a team that had a weak supporting cast.
Therefore, it's possible that Poole could return to form (or even get better) over the next few seasons.
The Wizards coming off a tough season where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2021 season when Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook were still on the roster.
The Wizards will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season on October 24 when they host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.