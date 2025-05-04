What Happened To Former NBA 1st Overall Pick Anthony Bennett?
Anthony Bennett was the first pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of UNLV.
At the time, he was seen as a surprising choice to be the top pick.
Bennett was only with the Cavs for one season before getting traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He finished his 52 games in Cleveland with averages of 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 35.6% from the field and 24.5% from the three-point range.
Via Mike Korzemba (on November 14, 2021): "In just 14 Games, Evan Mobley has ALREADY scored more points with the Cavaliers (218) than former #1 Overall Pick Anthony Bennet did in his entire Cavaliers Career (217)... Wow"
At 32, Bennett is still playing basketball overseas, as Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype reported that he has signed with Al-Najma SC for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
After his stint with the Cavs, Bennett played three more seasons in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors (and Timberwolves).
His NBA career averages were 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 26.1% from the three-point range in 151 games.
Via Ballislife.com (on June 27, 2020): "7 years ago today, the Cavs drafted Anthony Bennett with the 1st pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
CJ McCollum (10)
ROY MCW (11)
MVP Giannis (15)
2 x DPOY Rudy Gobert (27)
The Cavs ended up with the 1st pick AGAIN the following year (3rd time in 4 years)"
While he is likely done playing in the NBA, Bennett has been able to have a pro career that's lasted for over a decade.