Why Did No NBA Playoff Team Sign This Elite 3-Point Shooter?
Joe Harris spent the 2023-24 regular season with the Detroit Pistons.
The former Virginia star had a limited role and averaged 2.4 points per contest while shooting 35.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 16 games.
He was waived during the middle of the season, and still remains a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Despite a quiet season in 2024, Harris has been an excellent role player for 7+ seasons in the NBA.
During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 7.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range in 74 games (33 starts) for the Brooklyn Nets.
Considering Harris likely could have been signed for a veteran's minimum deal, it's surprising that no playoff team has signed him.
Three-point shooting has become such an important part of the NBA, and Harris has extensive experience playing a key role on teams.
In addition to the Nets and Pistons, he has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers (he was the 33rd pick in the 2014 NBA Draft).
Harris has career averages of 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point range in 504 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 29 NBA playoff games (19 starts) with the Nets and Cavs.
This summer, the 32-year-old could be a good addition to a contending team's roster for the 2024-25 season.