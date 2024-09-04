Why Is This NBA Veteran Still A Free Agent?
Dennis Smith Jr. is coming off a year where he appeared in 56 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
He finished the season with averages of 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range.
Over the summer, Smith Jr. became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On September 4, he still remains unsigned.
Smith Jr. was the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (out of NC State) by the Dallas Mavericks.
He came into the league with a lot of hype as an exciting player who could be a potential All-Star.
During his rookie year with the Mavs, Smith Jr. averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range.
Via NBA TV on October 19, 2017: "Dennis Smith Jr. drops a double-double in his NBA regular season debut.
16 points, 10 assists"
Smith Jr. has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over seven seasons.
His career averages are 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 326 games.
There is no question that Smith Jr. is one of the best free agents available and will be a name to watch before training camps open up later this month.