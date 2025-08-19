Will Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Be Right About Bronny James?
Magic Johnson has always been very involved with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He was a player, coach and executive for the franchise.
These days, Johnson still sends out a lot of posts (via X) with his feelings on the Lakers.
Back on October 19, 2024, Johnson made a post about Bronny James.
Johnson wrote: "Basketball fans, Bronny James is in good hands with the Lakers, who are great with developing talent. Two names that I can name recently that I’ve seen firsthand are Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves, who both are starters in the league today. Bronny will be next."
His post had over 6,000 likes and 450,000 impressions.
Many people left comments.
@garyg0507: "Man I hate this…you are my all time favorite player from my favorite NBA era, but some of your tweets are pure nonsense. Pander much?"
@KeithWMattox: "It would’ve been much better if he stayed in college to develop his game and get his degree."
@commanders_365: "I’ve always liked Bronny, can’t imagine the pressure the world puts on him because of who his dad is. But he seems to handle it well. I’m excited to watch him develop!"
@thethrill57: "He’s in good hands with his father."
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball at USC.
As a rookie, he had averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
It will be at least a few more seasons before fans can make the decision if Johnson's post about Bronny was correct.