Wizards And Trail Blazers Officially Complete Trade
Malcolm Brogdon is coming off his eighth season in the NBA.
The 2016 Rookie of The Year finished the year with averages of 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 39 games for the Portland Trail Blazers.
On Saturday, the Washington Wizards (and Trail Blazers) officially announced a trade that sends Brogdon to Washington.
Via The Washington Wizards: "The Washington Wizards announced today they have acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon, the draft rights to Carlton “Bub” Carrington, a first-round pick (2029; second-most favorable from Portland), and two second-round picks (2028 & 2030) as part of the agreement to trade forward Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers."
The Trail Blazers are getting a recent ninth overall pick in Deni Avdija.
He finished this past year with averages of 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 75 games.
At just 23, he could be an excellent building block for a Portland team that is still in rebuilding mode.
The Wizards finished this past season as the 14th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 15-67 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.
That said, the Wizards have intriguing players such as Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole and Alex Sarr (in addition to adding Brogdon).
As for the Trail Blazers, they were the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.