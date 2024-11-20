Wizards Star Jordan Poole Posts Heartfelt Message To Fans
On Monday night, the Washington Wizards faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
The Wizards got blown out (134-106).
Jordan Poole finished the loss with eight points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 3/7 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
After the loss (on Tuesday), Poole made a post to his Instagram story with a message for fans.
Poole wrote: "Real rap: wizards fans, yall understand real hoop! Big s/o to the fans stg
I never say it but s/o to the poolies too! Got the best player fan base in the league"
Poole is in his second season playing for the Wizards.
The former Michigan star is averaging 21.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in 13 games.
The Wizards are 2-11 in their first 13 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are currently in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.
Following New York, the Wizards will resume action on Friday evening when they host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Washington, D.C.
Poole was the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
He spent the first four years of his career with the Warriors and helped them win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Celtics.
The 25-year-old was traded to the Wizards during the 2023 offseason.