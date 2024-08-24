WNBA Star Angel Reese Joins Historic List With NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal
Angel Reese was the seventh pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft this summer.
The Chicago Sky star has gotten off to a strong start to her rookie season.
Most recently, she put up 20 points and 13 rebounds (in the team's 82-80 loss to the Connecticut Sun).
With her stat line, Reese made basketball history.
Via ESPN Women's Hoops: "Angel Reese finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds Friday to become the first player in WNBA history to have 20 or more rebounds in consecutive games. She’s also the first rookie in NBA or WNBA history with consecutive 20-rebound games since Shaquille O'Neal in April 1993."
Reese had an excellent college career for Maryland and LSU.
During the 2023 season, LSU won the National Championship.
So far, Reese has made a strong case to be in the 2024 WNBA Rookie of The Year conversation (Caitlin Clark is the other frontrunner).
She is averaging 13.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Right now, the Sky have an 11-17 record in 28 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the WNBA.
They will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host the Las Vegas Aces in Chicago.
As for O'Neal, he is seen as the most dominant center in NBA history.
The Hall of Famer spent 19 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.