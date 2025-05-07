Fastbreak

WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Reacts To Pacers-Cavs Game

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark sent out a viral post after Game 2.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up before an Indiana Fever game against the Brazil National Team May 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers played the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Ohio) for Game 2 of their second-round series.

With less than two seconds remaining, Tyrese Haliburton nailed the game-winning three-pointer to give the Pacers a 120-119 victory.

Via NBA on TNT: "WHAT THE HALIBURTON??!!"

Many people reacted to the shot on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Her post had over 8,000 likes and 150,000 impressions in less than 20 minutes.

Clark wrote: "TY!!!!!!!! WHAT A WIN !!!!!! @Pacers"

Since Clark also plays in Indiana, many fans of the Pacers (and Fever) will likely enjoy seeing her support Haliburton.

The Pacers now have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

Haliburton finished the victory with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 7/11 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

