WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Sends Out Viral Post On X During Spurs-Pacers Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs faced off in France.
The Pacers won by a score of 136-98.
Tyrese Haliburton finished the win with 28 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 11/17 from the field and 6/9 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark sent out a post (via X) about Haliburton that had over 2,000 likes and 145,000 impressions in 30 minutes.
Clark wrote: "Ty on one right now in Paris !!! @Pacers"
Clark and Haliburton are the two best pro basketball players in Indiana.
In a recent media session, Haliburton spoke about Clark.
Haliburton on January 22: "Caitlin is amazing... She's just an amazing person, an amazing player. She deals with a lot. There's a lot of rhetoric behind her that she really has no control over. I think that the way she handles that is just amazing. I think when it comes to the game of basketball, she is probably top-five most famous people that are playing right now... That includes our league as well. She handles it with such grace. She's such a cool person."
With the win, the Pacers improved to 25-20 in 45 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Spurs, the Pacers will play their next game on Wednesday when they return to Indiana to host the Detroit Pistons.