WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Joins List With Only Steph Curry And Michael Jordan
On Friday evening, the Indiana Fever hosted the Phoenix Mercury in Indianapolis.
Despite the long break, the Fever looked fantastic and won by a score of 98-89.
All-Star guard Caitlin Clark exploded for 29 points, five rebounds and ten assists while shooting 8/16 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
With her stat line, Clark joined an exclusive list that only features Steph Curry and Michael Jordan.
Via ClutchPoints: "Only 3 rookies in NBA/WNBA History have ever recorded 29 PTS, 5 REB and 10 AST on 70% TS, multiple times:
🔸Stephen Curry ‘10 (4x) 🔸Michael Jordan ‘85 (2x) 🔸Caitlin Clark ‘24 (2x)
ELITE company. 🔥
(via @WarriorsMuse)"
Clark continues to prove why she was selected with the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft (out of Iowa).
She is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Caitlin Clark has been BALLING in her last two WNBA games 🔥
✅ Breaks single game assist record with 19
✅ 1 point shy of her career-high in points in first game back from Olympic break"
With the victory, the Fever improved to 12-15 in their first 27 games.
They are in third place in the Eastern Conference (and seventh out of the 12 teams in the WNBA).
On Sunday, the Fever will return to action when they host the Seattle Storm.