WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Comments On Tyler Herro's Instagram Post
Tyler Herro is in the middle of his best season as a pro.
The Miami Heat star is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 51 games.
In addition to making his first NBA All-Star Game, Herro also won the 3-Point Contest.
Via Ballislife.com: "Tyler Herro is the 5th Miami Heat to win the NBA 3-Point Contest!
Glen Rice (1995)
Jason Kapono (2007)
Daequan Cook (2009)
James Jones (2011)"
Following the weekend, Herro made a post to Instagram that had over 88,000 likes.
Herro captioned his post: "1x ⭐️"
One person who left a comment was New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu.
She is one of the best players in the WNBA (and just won the a title), so basketball fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
She wrote: "Yessir"
Herro was the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.
He has spent all six season playing for Miami.
His career averages are 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 335 games.
As for Ionescu, the former Oregon star is coming off her fifth year in the WNBA.
She finished the season with averages of 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.