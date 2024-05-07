WNBA to Stream New York Liberty-Chicago Sky Preseason Game Due to High Fan Demand
After receiving high demand from fans, the WNBA will stream Tuesday night's preseason game between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky. It will be the first time fans can see former LSU star and No. 7 overall pick Angel Reese in action.
Tuesday's game, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, will stream on WNBA League Pass. The Sky confirmed that the preseason matchup would be streamed via a video post from Isabelle Harrison.
Chicago's first preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx last Friday was not available. It was livestreamed on X by a fan. That streamed received more than 400,000 views.
Clearly, the WNBA received the message.
“The group of young ladies that we have, it’s a deserving thing for them to be seen,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said, per the Chicago Tribune. “It’s good to know that it changed and for us to be seen and for us to play the game of basketball the way that we love and to have fun doing it with the world being able to watch.”
Reese is one of the most popular rookies in the WNBA, especially considering the "rivalry" with No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever). Both have generated plenty of buzz heading into the WNBA season.
In her preseason debut, Reese nearly recorded a double-double. She finished the game with 13 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes of action. Chicago dropped its first preseason game to Minnesota 92-81.
“I’m really hard on myself. I didn’t feel like I had the best game. I didn’t feel like I was super efficient," Reese said of her first WNBA game. "I got to the line. But, it was my first one, so I have to groove with it.”
Reese has the chance for a bounce-back performance on Tuesday night against the Liberty. This time, the game will be accessible for people to watch.
