Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Congratulatory Message To Jalen Brunson
Derek Jeter was known for being the captain of the New York Yankees.
The MLB legend spent his entire 20-year career with the franchise and helped lead them to five World Series Championships.
On Thursday, the New York Knicks held a press conference, as Jalen Brunson was named as the team's captain.
They released a video montage of New York sports legends who sent congratulatory messages to Brunson.
Jeter was the first person in the clip.
Jeter: "Jalen, what's up my brother? I wanted to reach out and say congratulations on being named captain of the New York Knicks. I've enjoyed watching you continue to develop, get better year after year and I look forward to that continuing, but also watching you lead the Knicks back to where they belong. So, congrats again, always pulling for you and I wish you all th best."
Brunson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks before signing with the Knicks in the summer of 2022.
He is coming off the best year of his career where he made his first NBA All-Star Game.
The two-time NCAA Champion averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
As for Jeter, is one of the most notable players in sports history.
In addition to winning five titles, he made 14 MLB All-Star Games and won five Gold Gloves.
The Hall of Fame shortstop retied after the 2014 season.