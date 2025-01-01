Zach LaVine's Current Injury Status For Bulls-Wizards Game
On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls play the Wizards in Washington, D.C.
For the game, they could remain without their best player, as Zach LaVine is on the injury report.
The former UCLA star missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Zach LaVine (toe) listed questionable for Wednesday."
LaVine is averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range in 28 games.
The Bulls come into the night with a 15-18 record in 33 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are coming off a 115-108 victory over the Charlotte Hornets (without LaVine).
With the victory, the Bulls are now in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 ove their last ten).
After their showdown with the Wizards, they will host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Saturday at the United Center.
LaVine was the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
He is in his 11th season (and eighth with Chicago).
Prior to the Bulls, the two-time NBA All-Star spent the first three years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
On the other side, the Wizards have been the worst team in the NBA with a 5-25 record in their first 30 games of the 2024-25 season.
They have lost two straight games (and are 3-7 over their last ten).