Zach LaVine's Explosion In NBA Preseason Game Has Warriors Fans Talking
On Saturday evening, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the United Center for their second preseason game.
Zach LaVine has gotten off to a sensational start with 24 points, three assists and two steals while shooting 8/10 from the field and 5/5 from the three-point range in just 16 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Make that 24 PTS and 5-5 from downtown 🔥
Zach LaVine is FEELIN' it!"
LaVine has been named in a lot of trade rumors over the last year.
The Golden State Warriors were among the teams that were mentioned in offseason rumblings.
During LaVine's big night, fans were talking about the Warriors.
@billybotchic: "was supposed to be a warrior man💔😔 if only"
@30problemz: "This the man y’all didn’t wanna trade some scraps for? @warriors"
@girlsburneracct: "Zach Lavine could’ve been with the Warriors. Could’ve been that second scorer"
@formermerc: "Warriors said no in a CP3 and Wiggins for Lavine deal lol"
@SANFRANWARRIOR9: "Zach lavine should of been a warrior smh top 8 SG"
@aasinitall: "could’ve gotten him for “Chris Paul” but nooooooo 🙂↕️"
LaVine finished last season with averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 25 games.
He is going into his 11th season in the NBA (and eighth with the Bulls).
The Bulls will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.