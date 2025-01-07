Fastbreak

Zach LaVine's Highlight On Victor Wembanyama Went Viral In Spurs-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine made a shot over Victor Wembanyama.

Ben Stinar

Nov 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 114-110 (at home).

During the game, Zach LaVine made a shot over Victor Wembanyama that got a lot of views on social media.

Via Bulls on CHSN: "WATCH OUT, WEMBY 😤"

The former UCLA star finished the victroy with 35 points, ten rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 13/25 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

LaVine is in his eighth season playing for the Bulls after spending his first three years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 29-year-old is averaging 23.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range in 31 games.

Via StatMuse: "Zach LaVine since Christmas:

30.4 PPG
5.2 RPG
6.4 APG
55/52/81%

All-Star level production."

With the victory, the Bulls improved to 17-19 in 36 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).

Via Hoop Central: "Zach LaVine’s last 5 games:

35 PTS - 8 AST - 52% FG
33 PTS - 7 AST - 61% FG
32 PTS - 3 AST -60% FG
15 PTS - 7 AST - 6 REB
37 PTS - 7 AST - 56% FG"

Following the Spurs, the Bulls will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Indiana Pacers.

