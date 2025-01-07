Zach LaVine's Highlight On Victor Wembanyama Went Viral In Spurs-Bulls Game
On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 114-110 (at home).
During the game, Zach LaVine made a shot over Victor Wembanyama that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Bulls on CHSN: "WATCH OUT, WEMBY 😤"
The former UCLA star finished the victroy with 35 points, ten rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 13/25 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
LaVine is in his eighth season playing for the Bulls after spending his first three years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The 29-year-old is averaging 23.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Via StatMuse: "Zach LaVine since Christmas:
30.4 PPG
5.2 RPG
6.4 APG
55/52/81%
All-Star level production."
With the victory, the Bulls improved to 17-19 in 36 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Via Hoop Central: "Zach LaVine’s last 5 games:
35 PTS - 8 AST - 52% FG
33 PTS - 7 AST - 61% FG
32 PTS - 3 AST -60% FG
15 PTS - 7 AST - 6 REB
37 PTS - 7 AST - 56% FG"
Following the Spurs, the Bulls will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Indiana Pacers.