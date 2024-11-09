Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Hawks Game
On Saturday evening, the Chicago Bulls will face off against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.
For the game, the Bulls could remain without their best player, as Zach LaVine is on the injury report.
LaVine has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network on Friday: "Bulls list Zach LaVine and Torrey Craig (illness) questionable vs. Hawks. Barring setback, LaVine has pointed to this game as a likely return from his strained adductor."
LaVine is averaging 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 45.8% from the three-point range in six games.
He is in his eighth season playing for the Bulls.
The Bulls are 3-6 in their first nine games of the new season.
They are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Bulls lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 135-119 (at home).
Following the Hawks, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
As for the Hawks, they are 4-6 in their first ten games of the new season.
They most recently lost to Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons by a score of 122-121 (in Michigan).
Following the Bulls, the Hawks will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.