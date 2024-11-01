Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Nets Game
On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls will be in Brooklyn to face off against the Nets at Barclays Center.
For the game, the Bulls could be without one of their best players, as two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine is on the injury report.
LaVine is averaging 23.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point range in five games.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network on Thursday: "LaVine indeed has sprained left AC joint in shoulder. Suffered partial dislocation. He’s listed as questionable vs. Nets.
Jalen Smith also listed as questionable with left knee soreness."
The Bulls are 3-2 in their first five games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 102-99.
LaVine finished with 11 points, ten rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 2/9 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following Brooklyn, the Bulls will play their next game Monday evening when they return home to host the Utah Jazz at the United Center.
As for the Nets, they are 2-3 in their first five games.
They most recently defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 119-106.
Dennis Schroder led the way with 33 points, two rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 11/14 from the field and 6/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes.
Following the Bulls, they will host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.