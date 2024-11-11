Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Cavs-Bulls Game
On Monday evening, the Chicago Bulls will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center.
For the game, Zach LaVine is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The former UCLA star returned in the team's last game after missing three straight.
Via Drew Stevens of #TheBIGS: "Bulls list Zach LaVine, who returned to the lineup Saturday after a three-game absence, “probable” for their tilt with the Cavs Monday."
LaVine is averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range in seven games.
He is in his eighth season playing for the Bulls.
The Bulls are 4-6 in their first ten games.
They most recently beat the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 125-113.
LaVine finished with 18 points, two rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 7/12 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Bulls will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
As for the Cavs, they have been the best team in the NBA with an 11-0 record.
They most recently beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 105-100.
Donovan Mitchell led the way with 22 points.
Following Chicago, the Cavs will resume acton on Wednesday evening when they return home to host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers in Ohio.