Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Bulls Game
On Thursday evening, the Chicago Bulls will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the United Center.
For the game, the Bulls will likely be without their best player, as Zach LaVine is on the injury report.
LaVine has missed the team's last two games, so this would be his third straight out of the starting lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Alan Horton: "Zach LaVine -- who's missed CHI's last 2 games with a right adductor strain -- is listed as DOUBTFUL tonight vs. MIN.
Lonzo Ball (right wrist) remains OUT, Jalen Smith (left knee effusion) is PROBABLE."
LaVine is averaging 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 45.8% from the three-point range in six games.
Via Drew Stevens of #TheBIGS: "After seeming to have turned the corner on his right adductor strain with a “questionable” tag leading up to Wednesday’s game, Zach LaVine is listed as “doubtful” for the Bulls’ tilt against the Timberwolves tonight."
The Bulls are 3-5 in their first eight games of the new season.
They most recently lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 119-99.
Following the Timberwolves, the Bulls will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
As for the Timberwolves, they are 4-3 in their first seven games after most recently beating the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 114-93.
Following the Timberwolves, they will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.