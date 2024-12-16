Fastbreak

Zach LaVine's Current Injury Status For Bulls-Raptors Game

Zach LaVine is on the injury report for Monday's game.

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls will be in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors.

For the game, the Bulls could be without their best player, as Zach LaVine is on the injury report.

LaVine is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 42.8% from the three-point range in 23 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Zach LaVine (back) listed questionable for Monday."

The Bulls come into the night with an 11-15 record in 26 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Most recently, the Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets (at home) by a score of 109-95.

LaVine finished with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 4/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.