Zach LaVine Made Chicago Bulls History Against Bucks
On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls are playing the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
Zach LaVine had 19 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 8/10 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 24 minutes of playing time.
His one three-pointer made Bulls history.
Via The Bulls: "Zach LaVine just became the 2nd player in team history with 1000 made threes with the Bulls.
The first player: Captain Kirk Hinrich 🫡"
LaVine is now in his eighth season as a member of the franchise (and 11th in the NBA).
He finished last year with averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field.
However, the former UCLA star only appeared in 25 games.
When LaVine is healthy, he is one of the best players in the NBA.
In the team's first game, he had 27 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 10/17 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
That said, the Bulls lost to the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 123-111.
LaVine was the 13th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves after one season of college basketball.
The two-time All-Star has career averages of 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 581 regular season games.
He has also appeared in four NBA playoff games (with the Bulls).