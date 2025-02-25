Zach LaVine Made NBA History In Hornets-Kings Game

Zach LaVine's first four games with the Kings:

18.5 PTS | 3.3 REB | 3.3 AST | 42% FG | 19% 3PT



Zach LaVine's past four games:

27.5 PTS | 3.3 REB | 5.5 AST | 55% FG | 47% 3PT



