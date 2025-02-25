Zach LaVine Made NBA History In Hornets-Kings Game
On Monday evening, the Sacramento Kings hosted the Charlotte Hornets.
The Kings dominated, winning by a score of 130-88.
Zach LaVine finished with 42 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 16/19 from the field and 8/9 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports 1140: "Zach LaVine's first four games with the Kings:
18.5 PTS | 3.3 REB | 3.3 AST | 42% FG | 19% 3PT
Zach LaVine's past four games:
27.5 PTS | 3.3 REB | 5.5 AST | 55% FG | 47% 3PT
Looks like someone is getting comfortable"
He also made NBA history.
Via Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News: "A note from the Sacramento Kings PR staff:
Following tonight's season-high 42-point performance, Zach LaVine becomes the first player in NBA history to record multiple 40+ point games with 100% true shooting efficiency."
LaVine is currently averaging 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via StatMamba: "Zach LaVine just had the most efficient 40-point game in Kings franchise history.
42 PTS on 103.3% TS"
The Kings are 29-28 in 57 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Hornets, the Kings will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.