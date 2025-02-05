Zach LaVine's Official Status For Magic-Kings Game
On Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings will host the Orlando Magic in California.
For the game, the Kings will have Zach LaVine available to make his debut for the franchise.
The former UCLA star is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Zach LaVine said he'll make Kings debut Wednesday."
LaVine had been with the Bulls for each of the previous eight seasons before the trade that sent him to Sacramento.
He wrote (via X) after the trade: "It’s tough to put into words how much this city and this organization have meant to me over the past 8 years. Chicago, you’ve welcomed me with open arms, and the memories we’ve created together will stay with me forever. The fans here are unlike any other—you’ve made playing in Chicago a true honor, and I’ll always be grateful for your support. To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Bulls staff thank you. You’ve all played a huge part in my growth, both on and off the court. As I take on this new chapter with the Sacramento Kings, I’m excited for what lies ahead, but I’ll always carry the love and appreciation from Chicago with me. Thank you for everything. Let’s keep pushing forward. #LightTheBeam"
The Kings come into the night as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-24 record in 49 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.