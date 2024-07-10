Fastbreak

Zach LaVine Reacts To DeMar DeRozan's Viral Instagram Post

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) commented on DeMar DeRozan's Instagram post.

Apr 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and forward DeMar DeRozan (11) come off the court after a win over the Toronto Raptors in NBA Play-In game 3 at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan has had an excellent 15-year career in the NBA.

He is coming off his third season playing for the Chicago Bulls and finished the year with averages of 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.

That said, the Bulls finished the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 39-43 record.

Apr 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) passes the basketball against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This summer, DeRozan became a free agent, and he signed with the Sacramento Kings (via sign-and-trade).

Following the completion of the deal, the DeRozan sent out a heartfelt Instagram post for Chicago.

DeRozan captioned his post: "And I say Chi City! A Thank you would be an understatement. The love, passion & joy you filled me with for 3 seasons was a dream. It gave me a drive every night to return the feeling.

To the entire organization, front office, coaching staff and to everyone who worked in the United Center, I couldn’t ask for better people. To my teammates, we created a bond that’ll last forever- memories I’ll never forget. I know the nightmares started already knowing you will face me in another jersey, but it’ll only be twice!

Love & Appreciation for everything, Chicago!"

One person who left a comment was Zach LaVine.

LaVine wrote: "My dawg🤞🏽"

Zach LaVine's Comment / DeMar DeRozan's Instagram Post

While the Bulls have struggled over the previous two seasons, DeRozan and LaVine led the franchise to the NBA playoffs in 2022.

