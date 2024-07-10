Zach LaVine Reacts To DeMar DeRozan's Viral Instagram Post
DeMar DeRozan has had an excellent 15-year career in the NBA.
He is coming off his third season playing for the Chicago Bulls and finished the year with averages of 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
That said, the Bulls finished the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 39-43 record.
This summer, DeRozan became a free agent, and he signed with the Sacramento Kings (via sign-and-trade).
Following the completion of the deal, the DeRozan sent out a heartfelt Instagram post for Chicago.
DeRozan captioned his post: "And I say Chi City! A Thank you would be an understatement. The love, passion & joy you filled me with for 3 seasons was a dream. It gave me a drive every night to return the feeling.
To the entire organization, front office, coaching staff and to everyone who worked in the United Center, I couldn’t ask for better people. To my teammates, we created a bond that’ll last forever- memories I’ll never forget. I know the nightmares started already knowing you will face me in another jersey, but it’ll only be twice!
Love & Appreciation for everything, Chicago!"
One person who left a comment was Zach LaVine.
LaVine wrote: "My dawg🤞🏽"
While the Bulls have struggled over the previous two seasons, DeRozan and LaVine led the franchise to the NBA playoffs in 2022.