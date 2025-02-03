Zach LaVine Reportedly Makes Bold Decision After Kings-Bulls Trade
Zach LaVine had been in his eighth year playing for the Chicago Bulls.
The former UCLA star is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that LaVine had been traded to the Sacramento Kings.
Via Charania: "Full trade:
Spurs: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin
Kings: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back)
Bulls: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS"
LaVine is a very talented player, but he did not have a lot of trade value due to his big contract.
He also had a 15% trade kicker.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, LaVine has now revised his trade kicker to a lower amount.
Via Marks: "Here is the revised Zach LaVine cap hit in Sacramento that reflects his trade bonus:
$44.5M and $47.5M
The player option year remains unchanged"
Yossi Gozlan of thirdapron.com also added: "As @BobbyMarks42 notes, Zach LaVine will amend his trade bonus and receive roughly $3 million. His full amount was $9.5 million.
De'Aaron Fox + Jordan McLaughlin matches LaVine's $44.5 million, allowing the Kings to create a $16.8 million trade exception for Kevin Huerter."
LaVine's decision should be a positive sign for Kings fans.
The two-time NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves over 11 seasons.