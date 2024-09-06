Zach LaVine Sends Message To Former Bulls Teammate DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan were teammates for three seasons on the Chicago Bulls.
While the team struggled, the two players had excellent chemistry (and individual stats).
Recently, DeRozan came out with a new book.
Via NBA Store: "An NBA star, outspoken activist, and now, author — @demar_derozan is coming to NYC🗽📖✍️
Hear his story and get your book signed on September 10th, from 6-7pm ET, at NBA Store NYC"
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was LaVine.
LaVine wrote (via his Instagram story): "Ur 1/1 @demar_derozan"
Bulls fans will likely enjoy seeing that the two players are still clearly friends.
DeRozan is coming off a season where he averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Over the offseason, the six-time NBA All-Star signed with the Sacramento Kings.
Meanwhile, LaVine is going into his eighth season playing for Chicago.
He finished last season with averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 25 games (23 starts).
As for the Bulls, they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
LaVine and DeRozan led the franchise to the playoffs during the 2022 season (which ended a five-year drought).