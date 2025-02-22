Zion Williamson Made NBA History In Pelicans-Mavs Game
UPDATE: The Pelicans lost by a score of 111-103.
On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Zion Williamson had 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 9/12 from the field in his first 18 minutes.
The former Duke supertar also made NBA history.
Via Antonio Daniels: "With those FTs Zion is the 3rd fastest active player to 5000 pts.
Luka-194 games
LeBron-197 games
Zion-203 games
This is impressive on so many levels!!"
While Williamson has missed a lot of time due to injuries, he is clearly among the best players in the NBA when healthy.
The 25-year-old came into play with averages of 24.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 18 games.
The Pelicans have had a lot of injuries this season, so they are currently the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference with a 13-42 record in 55 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten.
Following the Mavs, the Pelicans will play their next game on Sunday when they return home to host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs.
On the road, they are 4-23 in 27 games played away from New Orleans.
Via StatMamba: "Zion Williamson is the fastest player in Pelicans franchise history to reach 5,000 career points."
Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball.
He has spent his whole career with New Orleans.