Zion Williamson's Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Pacers-Pelicans Game
On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Indiana Pacers.
During the game, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson connected for a big highlight.
Williamson had nine points, two rebounds and one steal while shooting 4/5 from the field in his first seven minutes.
Via The NBA: "ZION SOARS FOR ALLEY-OOP ☝️
YVES MISSI ELEVATES FOR THE BLOCK 💪
Pels doing it on BOTH ends!!"
The Pelicans are coming off two straight losses to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
They most recently lost by a score of 104-89 on Wednesday.
Williamson struggled, and he finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 5/20 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 33 minutes.
Pelicans fans will likely enjoy seeing that he (and the team) are off to a much better start on Friday.
The Pelicans are 2-3 in their first five games of the new season.
Following their matchup with the Pacers, they will remain at home to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday evening in New Orleans.
Last season, the Pelicans lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
As for the Pacers, they are 2-3 in their first five games.
They most recently defeated the Boston Celtics (in overtime) by a score of 135-132.
Following the Pelicans, the Pacers will play their next game on Monday when they visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.