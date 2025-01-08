Zion Williamson's Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Timberwolves-Pelicans Game
UPDATE: Zion Williamson also had a big 360 dunk.
Via The NBA: "ZION 360 WINDMILL COME ON NOW 🤯🤯"
On Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).
Zion Williamson made his return to action and had nine points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/8 from the field in his first 13 minutes of playing time.
He also had a big highlight in the first half.
Via Bleacher Report: "WELCOME BACK ZION 💥 "
Before Tuesday, Williamson had only appeared in six games during the 2024-25 season.
He came into play with averages of 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
The Pelicans will need Williamson to return to his All-Star form, as they have been among the worst teams in the NBA.
They entered the night as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 7-29 record in 36 games.
The Pelicans are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (but just 2-8 over their last ten).
After the Timberwolves, they will remain in New Orleans to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
At home, the Pelicans have gone 5-14 in 19 games.
Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Duke.
Despite dealing with injuries, the 24-year-old has been able to make two NBA All-Star Games in his first four seasons.