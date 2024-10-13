Zion Williamson's Alley-Oop Went Viral In Pelicans-Heat Game
On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans are playing the Miami Heat in Florida for their second preseason game.
During the first half, Zion Williamson had a huge highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Williamson had eight points, two rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 3/6 from the field in his first 14 minutes.
Via The NBA: "ZION 1-HANDED LOB FLUSH 😤"
For Pelicans fans, it's a good sight to see a healthy Williamson.
When he has been on the floor, the former Duke superstar is among the best 20 players in the NBA.
However, he has missed 65 games over the previous two years.
A lot of fans reacted to Williamson's big highlight.
@TheWingPlayer: "Zion out here dunking like gravity's just a suggestion 😤🛫"
@SpeedRaiderr: "To bad he wouldn’t stay healthy he would be so good"
@Web3verseAlpha: "He's finally stepping up"
Williamson finished last season with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Pelicans were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (Williamson was injured during the series).
On October 23, the Pelicans will open up the 2024-25 regular season when they host Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans.
Williamson is going into his sixth NBA season.