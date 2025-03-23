UPDATE: Zion Williamson's Current Injury Status For Pelicans-Pistons Game
UPDATE: Zion Williamson has been ruled out.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "Jose Alvarado (illness) is AVAILABLE for today’s game.
Yves Missi (Right Hip Soreness) and Zion Williamson (Low Back Contusion) are OUT."
On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans will play the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Zion Williamson is on the injury report.
Williamson missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Keith Langlois of Pistons.com (on Saturday): "Tim Hardaway Jr. is out for the Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game tomorrow afternoon with a right ankle sprain. Zion Williamson, Yves Missi and Jose Alvarado all questionable for the Pelicans."
Williamson is averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.
When healthy, the former Duke superstar is among the best 25 players in the league.
Via StatMuse: "Zion this season:
24.6 PPG
7.2 RPG
5.3 APG (career-high)
1.2 SPG (career-high)
0.9 BPG (career-high)
56.7 FG%
The most PPG by a player with under 30 MPG this season."
The Pelicans are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-52 record in 71 games.
They have won two out of their last ten.
Following the Pistons, the Pelicans will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.