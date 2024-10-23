Zion Williamson's Current Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game
UPDATE: Zion Williamson was not seen at shootaround.
Via Garland Gillen of FOX 8 (WVUE-TV): "Dejounte Murray is at Pelicans shootaround this morning. He missed practice on Tuesday for personal reasons.
No Zion Williamson. He missed practice yesterday with an illness."
On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will play their first game of the season when they host the Chicago Bulls.
For the game, the Pelicans could be without their best player, as two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray officially listed questionable for Wednesday."
Williamson finished last season with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He is going into his sixth NBA season (fifth playing).
The Pelicans finished last season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in four games).
Following their showdown with the Bulls, the Pelicans will play their second game on Friday evening when they visit Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
Following New Orleans, they will play their second game on Friday evening when they visit Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.