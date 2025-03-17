Zion Williamson's Current Status For Pistons-Pelicans Game
On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Detroit Pistons.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Zion Williamson is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The former Duke superstar missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (personal) listed questionable for Monday."
Williamson is averaging 24.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 28 games.
He is in his sixth NBA year (all with New Orleans).
@ZWilliamsonMuse: "Zion Williamson in his last 10 games
23.9 PPG
7.2 RPG
5.8 APG
1.1 SPG
61.4 TS%
Why is nobody talking about this"
The Pelicans are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-50 record in 68 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the Pistons, the Pelicans will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minneosta Timberwolves.
As for the Pistons, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-31 record in 68 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last).
Following the Pelicans, the Pistons will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in Florida.