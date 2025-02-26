Zion Williamson's Dunk Went Viral In Spurs-Pelicans Game
On Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans hosted the San Antonio Spurs.
The Pelicans won by a score of 109-103.
During the game, Zion Williamson had a big dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "ZION FLEW."
The two-time NBA All-Star finished the win with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 8/15 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
When Williamson has been on the floor, he is clearly one of the best players in the league.
Via Yahoo Sports (on February 21): "Fastest active players to hit 5,000 points:
Luka Dončić - 194 games
LeBron James - 197 games
Zion Williamson - 203 games"
He is now averaging 24.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field in 21 games.
That said, the Pelicans have had a tough season due to injuries.
They are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-43 record in 58 games.
They will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Williamson is in his sixth NBA season (all with New Orleans).
As for the Spurs, they dropped to 24-32 in 56 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Following the Pelicans, the Spurs will play their next game on Wednesday night against the Rockets in Houston.