Zion Williamson Facing Backlash From NBA Fans After Pelicans Announcement
On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will play the LA Clippers in California.
Before the game (on Monday), the Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson had been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to their respective injuries.
McCollum, who was diagnosed with a right foot bone contusion after sustaining the injury on March 23 at Detroit, will continue his rehabilitation program which includes rest and treatment.
Williamson, who suffered a low back bone contusion as the result of a fall during the game on March 19 at Minnesota, will continue his recovery plan which includes rest and treatment."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@texatlanta23: "Zion gotta be one of the biggest bust in recent years"
@Tortmon13: "Oooof
This is getting embarrassing."
@JustCallMe_EJ: "Boy that Zion Williamson can’t stay healthy for nothing bruh smh 🤦🏾♂️"
@itsdwoods: "Whatchu mean Zion Williamson & CJ McCollum shut down for the remainder of the season?! BRUH. I was tryna see them play next Friday 😭"
@MrSportsFanati1: "So zion williamson missing games is breaking news? Dude been missing games since college"
@ShaderoomMal: "We need to study how many games Zion has missed due to management."
Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He has spent all six years with New Orleans.