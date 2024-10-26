Zion Williamson's Game-Winning Block Went Viral In Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game
On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans played their second game of the season when they faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Zion Williamson made his debut after missing the team's first game against the Chicago Bulls due to an illness.
The former Duke superstar finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 4/15 from the field in 29 minutes.
He also had the game-winning block as time expired to seal the 105-103 victory.
Via The Pelicans: "Zion Williamson closes it out with a volleyball SPIKE.
PELS WIN"
The Pelicans are now a perfect 2-0 on season (they also beat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 123-111).
Williamson is in his fifth season playing (all with the Pelicans).
He finished last year with averages of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Pelicans and Trail Blazers will face off (again) on Sunday afternoon in Portland.
They will then visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening at the Chase Center.
Last season, the Pelicans were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They beat the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, but were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
As long as Williamson can remain healthy, the Pelicans have a chance to be a top-six seed.