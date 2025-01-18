Zion Williamson's Huge Dunk Went Viral In Jazz-Pelicans Game
On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans hosted the Utah Jazz.
During the game, two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The New Orleans Pelicans: "ZION WILLIAMSON
JUST PUT YOU ON A POSTER"
The Pelicans won by a score of 136-123.
Williamson finished the win with 24 points, 14 rebounds and six assists while shooting 11/21 from the field in 23 minutes of playing time.
With the win, the Pelicans improved to 10-32 in their first 42 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Via Will Guillory of The Athletic: "Zion Williamson joins Julius Randle as the only players in Pelicans history to put up a game with 20+ points, 14+ rebounds and 5+ assists while playing 25 minutes or fewer."
Williamson is averaging 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in ten games.
Via Jake Madison of Locked on Pelicans: "Tonight is why you just can't give up on Zion Williamson"
The Pelicans will play their next game on Monday when they host the Jazz (again).
At home, they have gone 6-16 in the 22 games they have played in New Orleans.
As for the Jazz, they dropped to 10-30 in their first 40 games, which has them as the 14th seed.