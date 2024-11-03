UPDATE: Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Hawks-Pelicans Game
UPDATE: Zion Williamson has been ruled out.
On Sunday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Atlanta Hawks.
Right before the game, the Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson has been added to the injury report.
The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 21.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in five games.
Via The Pelicans: "Zion Williamson (right hamstring tightness) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta"
The Pelicans enter the evening with a 3-3 record in their first six games of the new season.
They most recently defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 125-118.
Williamson finished the victory with 34 points, six rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 14/20 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Following the Hawks, the Pelicans will play their next game on Monday evening when they remain at home to host Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Williamson is in his sixth NBA season (all with New Orleans).
As for the Hawks, they are 2-4 in their first six games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Sacramento Kings by a score of 123-115.
Trae Young led the team with 25 points, five rebounds and 12 assists while shooting 8/21 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pelicans, the Hawks will return home to host the Boston Celtics on Monday.